Thefts from garden sheds on the rise in Kildare

Gardaí in Kildare say sheds are easy targets when it comes to burglaries.

It follows a number of incidents over the last few months where garden sheds have been raided.

The latest burglary took place on September 13 last, in Old Connell Newbridge.

Thieves targeted the houses between the hours of 8pm on September 13 and 8:30am on September 14.

A bike and lawnmower was stolen.

