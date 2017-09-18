Copper wire stolen during burglary at a Kildare business premises
Crime
Gardaí in Kildare Town are appealing for information on two business premises targeted by thieves over the last week.
On Thursday September 14 last, a business in the Kilmeade area of Athy was targeted.
A substantial amount of copper wire was taken by thieves, between the hours of 3-4am.
The following day, Friday September 15, a building full of offices in Brownstown was also targeted.
Thieves gained entry through a window which they smashed, between the hours of 9pm-10pm.
The premises was ransacked but nothing was taken.
Elsewhere in Newbridge, a set of keys and car were taken from a house.
Entry was gained through the back window of a house in Cedarwood, between the hours of 11:30pm on September 17 and 7am on September 18.
A Car was stolen but has since been recovered by Gardaí.
Anyone with information can call Kildare Garda Station on 045-521222.
