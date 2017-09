Thousands worth of jewellery was taken from a house in Colbinstown on Wednesday, September 13 last.

The house in the Brewell area was targeted between the hours of 3-4pm.

Entry was gained by thieves through a rear door.

Gardaí say the jewellery was worth approximately €5000-€6000.

Anyone with information can contact Kildare Garda Station on 045-521222.