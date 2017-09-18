Kildare multi house planning permissions soar

NEW planning permission figure issued today suggest that 14% of all housing unit permissions in the State were granted in county Kildare in the year up to and including the second quarter of 2017.

The Central Statistics Office release revealed planning permission was granted for a total of 2,130 units between Q3 2016 and Q2 2017, compared to just 212 the previous year.

Of these 1,939 houses (91%) were granted permission within multi house developments in Kildare in the year to Q2 2017, compared to 10,208 for the State as a whole.

This Kildare multi house development permission component represents 19% of all such State permissions over the year.

In the second quarter of this year permissions were granted for 748 houses in county Kildare (85 in Q2 2016), the highest number in the State in the April-June quarter.

This was followed by 712 for Dublin as a whole (ie Fingal, 530, Dublin City, 55, South Dublin, 32 and Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown, 95).

The Cork total was 401 and Meath was next with 238. Wicklow granted permission for 54 houses in Q2 2017.

The average number of houses per multi house permission was 44 in Kildare, compared to 21 for the State as a whole.

Permission was granted for 66 apartments in Kildare in the year to Q2 2017, an average of four per permission and permission was granted for 191 one off houses in the county over the year (9% of the total, while for the State as a whole, one off houses represented 32% of all permissions.)