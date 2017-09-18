Additional bus services for Kilcock delayed

Additional Bus Eireann services for Kilcock have been delayed, according to local Fianna Fail TD Frank O’Rourke.

Route 115, which was due to kick-in this month, will be delayed until possibly November.

The core frequency to/from Kilcock will increase to every 30mins throughout the day with lower frequencies after 7pm.

O’Rourke says: “The proposed implementation date is now planned for later in the year, possibility November. I had hoped that this would be implemented in September, but November is now the planned roll out date.

“We have seen improvements in the frequency on Route 115. However additional services are needed, as the numbers using public transport from Kilcock are increasing. I am delighted that these additional services will now be provided.”