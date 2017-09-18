€60m left in will of Irish Volkswagen heir born in the K-Club

The fortune of the Irish Volkswagon heir has been revealed.

According to yesterday’s Irish Independent, Nigel O’Flaherty, who died in 2016, has left almost €60m in his will.

O’Flaherty Holdings had business interests in Ireland as well as the US and Europe.

Nigel is one of Ireland’s wealthiest businessmen.

O’Flaherty and his brother, Michael, inherited the Volkswagen and Mercedes franchise for Ireland from their father, Stephen O’Flaherty

Nigel was born in 1937 and died last year at the age of 79.

He grew up at the Straffan House estate, now the K-Club.

When his parents split, the family moved to Sherlockstown House near Sallins.

When his mother Dorothy died, Nigel took up full residence there.

Nigel divided his fortunes between his wife Geraldine, and his five children.