Kildare ploughmen featured on An Post Ploughing stamps

New stamps released by An Post, featuring two Kildare men, are celebrating the upcoming Ploughing Championships next week.

Traditional, horse drawn ploughing is displayed on the stamps by Kildare natives Godfrey Worrell and his son, Darren, with their Irish draught plough horses, Sally and Larry.

The first ever Ploughing Championships took place 86 years ago in Athy.

Thousands are expected to descend on this year's event which takes place in Tullamore, next week from Tuesday, September 19 to Thursday, September 21.