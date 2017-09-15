Planning permission sought for 74 new houses in Kildare Town

A planning application has been lodged with Kildare County Council for the construction of 74 new homes in Kildare Town.

Cian and Stephen Conlon submitted the application on September 8 2017 for detached and semi-detached homes in the Townlands of Kildare and Whitesland East.

It will consist of: 17 four-bedroom, 3 storey detached homes;

21 four-bedroom, 2 storey detached homes;

15 three-bedroom, 2 storey semi-detached homes (with garden sheds);

21 four-bedroom, 3 storey semi-detached homes.

Plans include private open space, car parking, public open space (with playground facility), new vehicular entrance and all associated site development works including pumping station, landscaping and boundary treatment on lands measuring approximately 5.49 hectares east of the R415.

Submissions are due by October 12 2017.

A decision is due on November 2 2017.