Permission granted for new Maynooth GAA development

Planning permission has been granted for a new major development at Maynooth GAA club.

The club applied to erect a single storey, 390sqm building consisting of four dressing rooms, a referee dressing room, first aid/physio room, equipment stores, kitchenette, and public toilets.

This will include all necessary alterations to associated services, site development and landscaping works (lands adjacent Moyglare Hall).

The application was received by Kildare County Council on February 21 last, and was granted on September 11.