Kildare Cannonball founder Alan Bannon is revved up for US and Japan after largest ever Irish supercar event

Kildare’s Alan Bannon is elated after the recent success of Ireland’s largest ever supercar event, which took place all over the country last weekend.

Cannonball had over 180,000 people lining the streets to get a glimpse of top cars including McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, Maserati, Rolls Royce and Bentley blazed a trail through Dublin, Kinsale, Limerick, Galway Plaza, Claremorris, Sligo, Mullingar and Moneygall with a dramatic finish line in Kilkenny.

Now in its ninth year, this event has raised almost €900,000 for Irish charities and this year, proceeds will go to Make-A-Wish Ireland, a children's charity that grants magical wishes to children between the ages of 3 - 17 years with life-threatening medical conditions.

The gleaming convoy of 190 supercars and novelty cars worth an estimated €32 million drove through over 1000 kilometres of Irish open roads. 40% of Cannonball entries came from outside of Ireland and this year an exciting team with 10 supercars came in from Dubai.

The brainchild of businessman and AB Signs proprietor, Alan Bannon, the benefit to the Irish economy of this event is estimated at €2,567,000 per year.

With two national awards and four nominations this year, this supercar event shows no signs of slowing down and is now gearing up for the US in October and Japan in 2019.

Celebrities like Shane Lynch, Andy Quike, Wes Quirke and Model Emma Quinlan are firm devotees of the event and this year Aslan’s Christy Dignam was in Dublin, Owen Colgan from the Hardy Bucks was also signed up and a host of celebrities joined Cannonball during the three day event.

Paddy Casey played the outdoor stage in Claremorris and Cannonballers enjoyed a special guest performance by The Four of Us in Sligo along with Daft Punk and The Drum Club- Spoken Word with Big killer tunes + incredible visuals featuring Wayne Sheehy former drummer with Rolling Stones Guitarist Ronnie Wood.