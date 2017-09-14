Dublin Husky Rescue Centre, at the Curragh, issues desperate appeal as it faces closure

The Dublin Husky Rescue Centre, which is based on the edge of the Curragh, has issued a desperate appeal as it faces closure.

“We are based in Friarstown, the Curragh. Co Kildare and we need support before we're forced to close our doors after three years and after saving the lives of up to 450 Huskies that we taken from the pounds throughout Ireland,” said Andy Cullen, who runs the centre.

Andy issued the appeal as he made his way to the vets today with three of the centre’s dogs as they get ready to head off to their new homes, including one in Sweden.

The centre currently has 40 dogs with some waiting to come from the pound and a surrender list a mile long. The volunteers get 15-20 surrender requests a week.

On its facebook page Andy wrote: “DHR does NOT want to close down, but we are getting close to having no choice. Our auction over the weekend done fantastic and will be paid off the vet bill, but we're still €11,000 in debt. We hate begging but it's come to the stage that we've no choice. We need help and we need it now. We know people are stuck for money but whether it's €5 or €500 it will go an awful long way. Please help us, help them,” it said.

You can find out more about how to help by going onto the DHR facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/dublinhuskyrescue/