Young Kildare girls picked among thousands to train with Republic of Ireland women's squad

Two girls from Co. Kildare were picked among thousands to train with the Republic of Ireland women’s soccer team in Abbottstown, Dublin this week.

The lucky duo of 9-year-old Sadhbh Simpson of Newbridge Town, and 10-year-old Caoimhe Brooks were given the opportunity of a lifetime to join the squad for a special training session at the FAI National Training Centre.

4,000 budding footballers of this year’s Aviva ‘Soccer Sisters’ initiative were all hoping to nab a place to train with the ladies ahead of the World Cup Qualifier against Northern Ireland.

The Aviva Soccer Sisters programme has been running since 2010 and is aimed at engaging young girls in physical exercise and attracting them to the game of football.

Over 30,000 girls have taken part in the programme since it first kicked off.