Public meeting on future of Rathangan on tonight

Members of the local community in Rathangan are invited to attend a special in the Community Centre tonight to put forward ideas for the future development of the town.

Kildare County Council has funded the design of a new Urban Development Scheme for Rathangan.

Paul Hogarth Architecture and Urban Design Planners have been appointed to oversee the project.

The public presentation will be at 8pm, which will provide a platform for the community to listen to and engage with James Hennessey from Paul Hogarth and Co.

There will then be a public consultation period later into September.

