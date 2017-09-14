Public meeting on future of Rathangan on tonight
Members of the local community in Rathangan are invited to attend a special in the Community Centre tonight to put forward ideas for the future development of the town.
Kildare County Council has funded the design of a new Urban Development Scheme for Rathangan.
Paul Hogarth Architecture and Urban Design Planners have been appointed to oversee the project.
The public presentation will be at 8pm, which will provide a platform for the community to listen to and engage with James Hennessey from Paul Hogarth and Co.
There will then be a public consultation period later into September.
