WATCH: Athy's Picture This perform to millions of US viewers on the Today Show

Just as they thought their debut album going gold in Ireland couldn’t be topped.

Well, Athy’s Picture This have just plummeted into the Top 5 in the US Alt Charts too.

The duo of Ryan Hennessy and Jimmy Rainsford made their debut US TV appearance on the NBC’s 'Today' show to millions of Americans yesterday (September 13).

The lads performed ‘Take My Hand’ live in studio, the first song that shot them to fame. The night before, they played to a full house in New York.

Not a bad trip to the States for the two from a "small Irish town", aye?

CLICK THE LINK TO WATCH THEIR PERFORMANCE.