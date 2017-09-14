Main contractor announced for massive €70m Curragh Racecourse revamp

Construction giant, John Sisk & Son Ltd has been announced as the main contractor to construct the new Curragh Racecourse facilities that are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2018, in time for the 2019 racing season.

Designed by Grimshaw Architects, in association with Newenham Mulligan & Associates and design and engineering partner Aecom, the Curragh Racecourse Ltd said the new Curragh will see the creation of world class multi-purpose facilities on a par with the best anywhere in the world.

Padraig McManus, Chairman of The Curragh Racecourse Ltd said: “This is a very exciting time for The Curragh and we would not have been able to progress the development as quickly as we have without our partners and stakeholders including Horse Racing Ireland, Irish Turf Club and the private investors whose generosity, support and commitment to the project has been hugely positive and much appreciated.”

Derek McGrath, CEO of The Curragh Racecourse Ltd commented: “The appointment of John Sisk & Son is a major milestone for the development project and we look forward to working with them. They share our vision to build a venue that will be the envy of the world, showcasing our sport and allowing us the opportunity to enhance the racing experience for our existing fans, while also ensuring we have the potential to attract a brand new audience and deliver a strong commercial business operation which will stage multiple events throughout the year”

Richard Sisk, Director John Sisk & Son (Holdings) Ltd said: “We are delighted to be the chosen contractor to work on this major redevelopment of the home of Irish horse racing. We are looking forward to delivering the innovative design and to working in partnership with all the stakeholders. This is the latest in a long list of iconic sporting venues which Sisk has built and we will bring all our experience, expertise and commitment to this project.”

The centrepiece of the €70m redevelopment will see the creation of a major new grandstand which will incorporate five star corporate facilities, restaurants, bars and superb viewing facilities for the public.

A new arrivals and reception area will incorporate a brand new visitor attraction incorporating a museum to celebrate the history of racing in Ireland and the contribution Ireland has made to the sport worldwide.

A new parade ring will ensure that more patrons can share in the excitement and build up to the racing. A new weigh room will provide even better facilities for the jockeys.

Demolition by Murphy International of the old Curragh grandstand and Weigh Room commenced last January and was completed in June, while they are also currently working on the reconstruction of the historic Viewing Stand as a stand-alone feature, which was first built in the 1850s to commemorate the visit of Queen Victoria.

Work on the refurbishment of the stable area also commenced earlier this year with Galway-based Purcell Construction winning the contract to ensure that the real stars of the sport will also have first class facilities.

Derek McGrath, CEO Curragh Racecourse Ltd, Paul Hackett, Sisk Regional Managing Director Ireland East, Padraig McManus, Chairman Curragh Racecourse Ltd, Richard Sisk, Director John Sisk & Son, Joe Keeling, Chairman Horse Racing Ireland and Brian Kennedy, Sisk Project Director.