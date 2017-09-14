The Dining Room in Newbridge looking for clothes donations as colder nights set in

A homeless charity in Newbridge set up earlier this year to provide hot food to the homeless, are coming into a very busy season.

As the colder nights set in, The Dining Room, who set up a table in front of the town hall on Wednesday and Friday evenings from 7:45-10pm, are looking for more donations.

Warm clothes are “badly needed” as they have very little stock. They’re looking for ladies & gents tracksuit bottoms, hoodies, warm jumpers & t-shirts.

Pop-up tents and sleeping bags are also needed.

Visit their Facebook page for more information.

The Dining Room and Christmas Day with Friends have teamed up with Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge to provide complimentary dinners and company to those in need on Christmas Day from 12-4pm.

If you would like to donate, click the GoFundMe page.