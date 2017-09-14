Gardaí investigating two burglaries in Celbridge estate

Gardaí in Leixlip are investigating two separate burglaries in the Willowbrook estate Celbridge earlier this week.

On Monday night (September 11) a house in Willowbrook Grove was targeted at around 4am.

On Tuesday night (September 12) a homeowner in the Willowbrook Park area was disturbed at 2:40am when a person was trying to get in the front window of the house.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Leixlip Gardaí on (01) 6667800.