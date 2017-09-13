Rathangan site for sale with planning permission for 99 new houses

A 13 acre site with planning permission for 99 new homes at Temple Mills in Rathangan has been put on the market.

Jordan Auctioneers is asking anybody interested in buying the site to submit tenders by October 12.

This land may be of interest to builders, developers or investors as it comes with full planning permission for 99 three and four bed homes.

The site borders the Clonbullogue road and Bournes Lane at the back of the Boys' School.

