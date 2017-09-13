Three Dunlavin houses for sale on town centre site

A plot of land with three houses on just over half an acre in Dunlavin offers tremendous development potential, according to Jordan Auctioneers.

The site is situated on the Main Street in Dunlavin heading towards Kilcullen/Naas, opposite the old Court House, which is now the Library.

Dunlavin is a quaint village in West Wicklow, approximately 30 miles south west of Dublin just off the N81 Dublin/Baltinglass Road or also accessible from the N9 Kilcullen/Carlow road.

The surrounding towns of Kilcullen (7 miles), Blessington (11 miles), Baltinglass (10 miles) and Naas (10 miles) offer a wealth of amenities and facilities. The village has the benefit of schools, churches, pubs and shops.

The property comprises three houses in need of refurbishment standing on a superb 0.56 acre in the centre of the town. The first property covers 82.45 sq.m. (c. 887.5 sq.ft.) and is a two storey building with sitting room, kitchen, store and three bedrooms.

The second is built over 86.34 sq.m. (c. 930 sq.ft.) and is a single storey building with living room, kitchen, bathroom, three bedrooms and loft storage area (listed building).

The third property covers 103 sq.m. (c. 1,108 sq.ft.) and is a two storey building with hall, living room, kitchen and two bedrooms. The property is zoned town centre under the Wicklow Development Plan 2010 – 2016 but the auctioneers understand this is up for review. This is an ideal development opportunity to suit a smaller builder/developer.

The property is up for auction on Wednesday 4 October at 3pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge unless previously sold and it is guiding at €120,000.