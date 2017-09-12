The earliest risers in Kildare revealed

Workers and students in the west part of Kildare tend leave for work earlier than most in the county, Leinster Leader analysis of new Census data shows.

The latest report from Census 2016 gives approximate departure times from home for home or school for the population aged 15 or other, as of April 2016.

In Derrinturn, the most westerly large town, 51% leave their home before 7.30am in the morning, a much higher proportion than for the State as a whole (32%).

Next in the early rising division are those from Kilcock (46.1%), Prosperous (43.4%), Clane (42.2%) and Kildare town (42.1%).

Elsewhere, fewer have the very early rises.

In Celbridge, 41.5% left before 7.30am while it Kill, it was 41.4%. In Sallins and Leixlip, it was 41.2% and 41.1% respectively.

Further south there may be extra snoozing.

In Monasterevin, the proportion was 40.6% while Maynooth, with 40.1%, was lower than Celbridge and Leixlip. Only further research will say if the number is down to students taking much needed naps.

In Kilcullen, the figure was 37.7% while Newbridge (37.6%), Athy (37.3%) and Naas (36.9%), the lowest number.

Not surprisingly, Naas was top of the list for the highest proportion of those who left after 8.00am with 44.3% able to do so. In Derrinturn only 33% could do so while for the State as a whole, 45.4% of all travellers left after 8.00am