Carmelite church in Kildare Town targeted by thieves

Carmelite Church, Kildare (Photo: Google Maps)

On September 7 last, the grounds of the Carmelite Church in Kildare Town was targeted by thieves.

Between the hours of 2pm on September 7 and 9:30am on September 8, tools were taken from a shed on the church grounds.

Anyone that may have witnessed anybody suspicious in the area between those hours is asked to contact Kildare Town Gardaí on 045-521222.