Stunning Dara Lodge with guest accommodation on market for €695k

A substantial detached 3,500 sq.ft. residence with four guest lodges is up for sale at Pollardstown, the Curragh.

Dara Lodge is situated in a much sought after setting on a mature 1½ acre site enclosed by trees and hedges, offering a haven of peace a tranquillity on the Curragh’s edge.

Approached through electric gates with tarmacadam drive leading to a forecourt at the side and rear of the residence with landscaped gardens mainly in lawn with flower beds and shrubs.

The residence has previously operated as a guest house in a pivotal position between Newbridge (2½ miles) and Kildare (2½ miles), adjacent to the Curragh Racecourse and training and schooling grounds.

The house extends to 3,500 sq.ft. of spacious accommodation presented in good condition throughout with eight bedrooms, 7½ bathrooms and three reception rooms.

To the rear of the residence, there is a separate building containing four guest lodges (2 x 1 bedroom and 2 x 2 bedroom) with own door access and ample carparking.

This is an ideal opportunity for many uses (subject to planning permission) with substantial accommodation in a sought after location.

The surrounding towns of Newbridge, Kildare and Naas offer a wealth of facilities and amenities with tremendous restaurants, pubs, shops including such retailers as Newbridge Silverware, Tescos, Dunnes, Penneys, TK Maxx and two large shopping areas with the Whitewater Shopping Centre and Kildare Retail Outlet Village.

The property is for sale through Jordan Auctioneers, who have placed a guide price of €695,000 on this property.