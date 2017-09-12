Man awoke to three males with baseball bats in his Kildare home

Gardaí in Kildare Town are investigating an aggravated burglary at a house on Sunday morning last (September 10).

A homeowner in Dunmurry View woke up to find three males covered up carrying baseball bats, had entered his home shortly after 8am.

The three men fled the scene and nothing was taken.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area at that time are asked to contact Kildare Town Gardaí on 045–521222.