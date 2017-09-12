'Self-less' Kildare mother scoops hero award

A Co. Kildare mother of two has been recognised for a hero award.

Trish Rowley from the Curragh was named a Hidden Hearing Hero at this year’s national awards presentation in Dublin yesterday (September 11).

Trish is mother to a son who has special needs and requires 24/7 care.

Conor, who is now 18-years-old, was Trish and her husband Jason’s first child.

The pair also have another teenage son called Eoin.

In her early 20’s, Trish’s father passed away so she took over care of her two younger sisters.

Trish, a “self-less hero” works weekends, looking after people with special needs, and minds her two elderly uncles as well.

Trish’s husband Jason, who nominated his wife for the award, said: “My amazing wife always puts everyone else first, and she’s a loving mammy to one and all!”

Trish was among twenty national winners, recognised for ordinary and extraordinary acts of kindness, community, and determination that make a difference in Irish society.

“Trish’s love and care for her family represents true self-less love and generosity”, Stephen Leddy, Managing Director of Hidden Hearing, said at the awards presentation.

Hidden Hearing also made a €2,000 donation on the day to Crumlin Children’s Hospital, which was accepted by Dee McMahon, Financial Director of the hospital.