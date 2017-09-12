Number of houses targeted by thieves in the Monread area of Naas

There was a spate of burglaries in the Monread area of Naas last week.

On Wednesday, September 6, in Monread Heights a house was broken into between 6.45am 4pm in the afternoon. The back door was forced open and a wedding ring, engagement ring and coins stolen from the house.

In Monread Gardens the following day, Thursday September 7, between the hours of 10.15am and 2.45pm a house was entered, the bedrooms ransacked, and a quantity of jewellery stolen.

On Saturday, September 9 a house in Monread Heights was broken into between hours of 1.15pm and 2.15am the following morning.

Entry was gained by forcing a rear door. Two household items were stolen including a Dyson vacuum cleaner and some prescribed medication.

In nearby Aylmer Park, a van was broken into on Friday evening between the hours of 7pm and 9pm.

A number of tools were taken including cordless drills, socket set, a laptop computer, a multi-meter, cameras and a tool bag. Naas Gardai are seeking witnesses and information on all of these incidents.