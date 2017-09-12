Gardaí in Naas investigating a number of recent burglaries

Naas Gardai are investigating the theft of alcohol from a local house.

A break-in at a house in the Broadfield area of the town occured last Thursday, September 6 ebtween the hours of 8am and 10am.

The house was entered through the rear window where some alcohol stolen.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and information in the matter.

They are also looking into a burglary in Osberstown.

The owner the a house returned to their home on Thursday last to discover that the alarm had been pulled off the wall and that somebody had gained entry through a rear window, between 3pm and 4pm that afternoon.

Gardai say that jewellery was stolen.

Jewellery — as well as two firearms — were also taken from a house in the Gables, Kill between 1.20pm and 2.50pm last Wednesday, September 6.