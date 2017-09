A 16-year-old is being questioned by Gardai after they found a quantity of cannabis herb in a house in Otomy Lawns in Clane.

The Gardai believe that the drugs, which were found last Friday, September 8, were for sale or supply in the Clane area.

The 16-year-old is assisting Gardai in their enquiries in relation to the supply of controlled drugs in the Clane area.