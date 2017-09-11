Kildare car sales down on 2016

New private car sales in the first eight months of this year fell by more than the State average, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office on September 8.

Between January 1 and the end of August, 4,832 new private cars were sold, compared to 5,618 in the same period in 2016.

This was a drop of 14%, which which higher than the drop for the State as a whole, which was down 10%.

Only three counties, Cavan, Roscommon and Waterford saw sales rise.

Limerick and Kilkenny recorded the largest drops, by 17% and 17.5% respectively.