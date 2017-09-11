Public meeting on the future of Brannoxtown NS school tonight

A public meeting will be held tonight discussing the future of Brannoxtown NS, which a source says now has four students.

Brannoxtown NS, which was established in 1985, witnessed a plummet in enrollment numbers this year.

SEE ALSO: Brannoxtown NS on 'life support' with just two pupils

All members of the Board of Management for the school, which fought extremely hard to keep the school open over the last few months, have resigned, apart from the local parish priest and Principal Dolores Burke, a source told the Leinster Leader last week.

A community action plan is believed to be put in place.

The meeting will take place tonight (September 11) at 8pm in the Baptist Church next to the primary school, and all locals are invited to attend.