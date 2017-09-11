Newbridge woman's IVF journey to be aired on TV3 'The Babymakers' tonight

Newbridge salon owner Denise Phillips will appear on a new series ‘The Babymakers’ airing it’s first show tonight on TV3.

Denise, owner of the popular Pelo hairdressing in Newbridge, and her partner Mark will take part in the first episode that follows six couples across Ireland as they go through different fertility treatments at one of Ireland’s most established IVF clinics.

One in six Irish couples struggle with fertility in their desire to complete their families.

Denise was told she was infertile at the age of 28.

The pair have had one child through IVF, a gorgeous girl called Beth, who is now two-years-old.

The now 33-year-old was told on her 30th birthday that she was pregnant, after eight bouts of IVF had failed.

She is not looking for a sibling for daughter Beth.

Denise is very open on social media about her fertility struggles, and has gathered a following of about 10,000 on Snapchat.

Tune into TV3 tonight from 9pm to find out how the couple got on.