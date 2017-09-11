'We need our Garda Stations open' TD calls for extra resources throughout Kildare

Three additonal Gardaí will be allocated to Celbridge, according to Garda managment.

Local Fianna Fáil TD, Frank O’Rourke, has welcomed the allocation but says more resources are needed throughout the county.

“Earlier this year, I met with Senior Garda Management to press for extra Gardai for areas like Celbridge.

"At the meeting, I emphasised the importance of having a greater Garda presence and visibility which will positively assist in tackling the scourge of burglaries in the county alongside the occurrence of anti-social behaviour.

“We need our Garda stations open and I also pointed out the importance of maintaining a strong and adequately staffed Garda Drugs Unit in the region,” Stated Deputy O’Rourke.

“At the time senior Garda Management confirmed to me that an additional 10 probationary Gardaí were to be assigned to Kildare from July this year.

“Now we have three additional Gardai allocated to Celbridge. The latest figures available to me demonstrate that there were 338 Gardaí assigned to Kildare in 2010, but this figure fell to 313 in 2015 and then to 307 in 2016. This trend must be reversed given the rise in population in Kildare.

“The Garda are doing an excellent job with limited resources.

“I will continue to press for extra Garda resources so that we get a fair share of the National resources,” concluded Deputy O’Rourke.