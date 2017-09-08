Woman disturbed two males trying to phish keys through letterbox in Kildare estate

Phishing is still rampant throughout the county.

On Monday last, a woman disturbed two men at her front door trying to phish her car keys through the letterbox.

The incident happened at around 2:30am in the Beechpark estate, Leixlip.

The two males had a flash light and something similar to a bamboo stick with a hook, but fled the scene with nothing.

Gardaí are still warning people not to leave keys visible to the front door.