Woman disturbed two males trying to phish keys through letterbox in Kildare estate
Crime
Phishing is still rampant throughout the county.
On Monday last, a woman disturbed two men at her front door trying to phish her car keys through the letterbox.
The incident happened at around 2:30am in the Beechpark estate, Leixlip.
The two males had a flash light and something similar to a bamboo stick with a hook, but fled the scene with nothing.
Gardaí are still warning people not to leave keys visible to the front door.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on