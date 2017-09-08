'Noirin was always one to help', bike rally in memory of Newbridge woman tomorrow

The second bike run in memory of the late Noirin Conlan from Newbridge is taking place this Saturday, September 9.

Noirin passed away in October 2015 from breast cancer. Her husband, Brian, organised the inaugural ‘Noirin’s Run’ on October 9 last year, with the help of East Ireland Bikers, which was a huge success.

Over €4,000 was raised and all funds went to St Brigid’s Hospice on the Curragh, who cared for Noirin up until she sadly passed away.

Brian is hoping this year will be an even bigger success.

“This year we’d be hoping to do the same if not better, we’d only hope we could beat that this year. If we get good weather, with the feedback online I’d be expecting we would.”

150 bikers turned up to do the 100-mile round trip motorcycle run which travelled through Naas, Sallins, Clane, Kilcock, Kilbeggan, Tullamore, Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare town and Newbridge.

“It was an absolutely brilliant day. Everyone was smiling and laughing and that is what the run is all about. Personally for me it was emotional, this year it will be again,” Brian added.

Bikers dressed up in pink vests and stuck pink mohicans on their helmets to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Brian said however Noirin wasn’t a huge fan of the bikes. “She loved the spectacle of the motorcycles, certainly wouldn’t have been the type to get on one!”.

This year’s run on September 9 will set off from Tougher’s Business Park on the Naas-Newbridge road, at midday and take the same route as last year. Registration opens at 10am with the cost just €10 per bike.

All proceeds will again go to St. Brigid’s Hopsice.

There will be live updates throughout the day on the event page ‘Noirin’s Run 2017’.

Close to her heart

“Noirin was always one to help, so raising money for a good cause is very close to Noirin’s heart”, said Brian.

Originally from Hillsboro, near Baroda Stud, Noirin worked in Burns Nowlan Solicitors in Newbridge.

She was diagnosed with breat cancer at 40, and died aged 43. The pair were married 18 years, and have a teenage son named Adam. They settled in Moorefield Park, and had many happy years there.

“It’s very sad for me that I’m doing this run in Noirin’s name but it is a very enjoyable day”, Brian concluded.