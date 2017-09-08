Stagg faces Kildare North election fight

Emmet Stagg faces opposition in his bid to win the Labour Party nomination to contest the next Dail election in Kildare North.

Fergus Carpenter, who’s lived in Sallins since 2003 and is a school principal, will seek the nomination when the selection convention takes place on a date yet to be arranged.

Mr. Carpenter contested the last local elections, seeking a seat on the Naas Municipal District in May 2014, picking up a creditable 526 first preferences and surviving until the penultimate count. He is chairman of Sallins Community Council.

Emmet Stagg, who turns 73 in October, was first elected to the Dail in 1987 when Kildare was single constituency and at every subsequent election. The Straffan based politician was the first TD returned for Kildare on that occasion. He lost his seat in 2016 receiving 4086 first preferences - or 8.35% of the vote. He was eliminated on the 8th count before as public dissatisfaction with the party saw Labour lose a plethora of seats.

In the previous poll Mr. Stagg was just behind Durkan in terms of first preferences garnering 19% of the vote. Mr. Stagg has been a Junior Minister on two occasions and more recently served as the party’s Chief Whip.