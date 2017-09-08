Planning permission refused for houses to replace old garage in Ballymore Eustace

Kildare County Council has refused planning permission for nine new houses in Ballymore Eustace.

KCC received the application from Bilbao Properties Limited July 7 2017 for the erection of nine No. 4 bedroom, 2 storey, detached houses with off street parking at Church Lane.

The developer wanted to demolition the existing garage (Donoghys Motors), remove existing house foundation, foul water to mains sewer, surface water to soakaways and all associated site works and including new cul-de-sac accessed from Bishops Lane.

Plans were refused on August 31 last.