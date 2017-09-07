33 South Main opens in Naas today

33 South Main - formerly known as the Ivy Inn - opens today in Naas town centre. It’s the newest gastropub to open in the area.

A licence transfer, allowing the business to trade, went through at Naas District Court today.

The premises has undergone some renovation which has seen some new seating and furniture and t a series of pictures depicting historic scenes of Dublin adorn the walls.

33 South Main is operated by Andy Hogan who describes it as a “food driven gastro pub serving cocktails, gin and craft beer and we will have areas for parties and special events.”

Mr. Hogan has twenty years’ experience in the trade, much of it in Dublin city centre.

He said: “There is a market in Naas for good quality food available in the centre of the town and it will be both a pub and a restaurant with unusual dishes that will not be available anywhere else.”

And while the Ivy Inn, which closed on May 1, was known as a late night venue at weekends it’s not intended that 33 South Main will be open late into the night.

Although the pub opens later today, an official launch party is likely to take place later this month.