Gardaí warning students in Kildare to be mindful of valuables in college accommodation

While it’s an exciting time for students starting off their first year in college, Gardaí in Kildare are asking students in Maynooth to be mindful of their valuables.

They are warning students to always lock up valuables when leaving their accammodation.

They are asking people to ensure doors and windows are secure and locked when leaving for college.

They are also advising students to be responsible while out and about during the week, and mindul of residents around the Maynooth area.