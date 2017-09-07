The derelict Downshire Hotel in Blessington has been put on the market

The Downshire Hotel, on main street Blessington, which has been derelict for a number of years, has been put on the market.

The property is for Sale by Private Treaty for €1,850,000.

It dates back to the 1820’s.

The property has been closed for a number of years but when in it’s prime, the hotel was known the length and breadth of Ireland as a thriving and popular venue.

It compromises 27 bedrooms and suites (25 En-Suite with Full Bathrooms), a restaurant with capacity for 80 covers, bars/ lounge, three meeting rooms/ Conference area, a fitted kitchen and ancillary facilities, secure off street car parking with separate access and extensive lawned Gardens, a large Function Room with capacity for 368 people, exceptional Lake Views, and an adjoining separate residence