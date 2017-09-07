Kildare woman's designs in the final of this year's Dublin Fashion Festival

A Kildare woman is a finalist in this year’s Dublin Fashion Festival.

Claire Reidy is in the running to be crowned young designer of the year 2017.

12 finalists and their designs will take part in a catwalk show taking place in the Mansion House, on Friday, September 22.

Claire studied at Griffith College Dublin.

The judging panel includes renowned fashion photographer, Barry McCall; TV3 Xpose series producer, Debbie O’Donnell; Irish Independent’s fashion editor, Bairbre Power; owner of The Design Centre, Ashling Kilduff; Brown Thomas personal shopping manager, Katie McGrath; Arnotts head of personal shopping at Arnotts, Clara Halpin and Evoke.ie editor, Sybil Mulcahy.

The designers’ pieces will be showcased in front of key fashion media and influencers, including some of Ireland’s established designers and fashion buyers, as they compete for the title of Young Designer of the Year.

The winner will also get the invaluable opportunity to shoot a fashion portfolio with fashion photographer, Barry McCall.