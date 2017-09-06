14 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Health

Paul O'Meara

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

14 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Naas General Hospital

Fourteen patients are being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, says the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. But overcrowding is worst at the Mater Hospital and Tallaght Hospital, among the facilities serving the eastern region. There are 26 patients on trolleys at either hospital.

At Tullamore Hospital there are 38 patients on trolleys and the figure for Portlaoise Hospital is 10.

 