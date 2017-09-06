Kildare Irish Water customers may get full refunds by the end of the year

The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government have today confirmed, that almost all Irish Water customers will get a full refund of charges they paid by the end of the year.

Minister Eoghan Murphy today announced that once water services legislation providing for refunds is enacted, expected in the autumn, refunds of domestic water charges can and will commence.

Some 990,000 customers of Irish Water are due to receive payments under this process. Domestic water services account holders with Irish Water will be automatically refunded by the utility, by way of a cheque.

There is no application process involved.

Customers only need to contact Irish Water if their details require updating.

Speaking following the Government meeting, Minister Murphy said:

'The Joint Oireachtas Committee on the Future Funding of Domestic Water Services recommended equal treatment between those who have paid their water charges to date and those who have not.

'In keeping with the Government’s commitment to implement the committee’s recommendations, the Government will include a provision for refunds in forthcoming legislation, which it is intended to publish shortly.

Minister Murphy added:

'Whilst the refunding of Irish Water customers forms part of the process of addressing the issue of domestic water charges, the issue of funding domestic water services must also be addressed.

'I am confident that the future funding framework for water services, to be implemented once legislation is enacted, will provide funding certainty for Irish Water.

'Greater water conservation will also be achieved through ongoing improvements by Irish Water in parallel with the curbing of water wastage by customers and greater public awareness.'