Man tied up during attempted burglary at Kildare home

A man was tied up in his home during an aggravated burglary in Kilcock on August 31 last.

The incident occurred around 9:30pm in the Pinewood Dale estate on the Summerhill road.

The homeowner, who disturbed the two men, was placed in the downstairs toilet, and a cabinet was put in front of the door to trap him in.

Nothing was taken from the house, and the two men fled the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, and are asked to contact them on (01) 675 7390.