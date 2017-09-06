Major horseracing event at Curragh this weekend

Large crowds are expected at the Curragh Racecourse and Leopardstown Racecourse this weekend for a major horseracing event. It takes place over Saturday and Sunday when five Group 1 races will be run.

However a number of other attractions like music, fashion events and family fun will take place over the weekend styled as the Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

Saturday’s racing is scheduled for Leopardstown while the Curragh will host the horseracing on Sunday.

The first race at Leopardstown starts at 3.25, preceded by the Goffs Champions Sale and racing at the Curragh starts at 2pm. Tickets cost €30 for an adult, €50 for a family ticket and children under 16 accompanied by an adult are free. Tickets may be bought at the entrance gate of either venue or via www.irishchampionsweekend.ie