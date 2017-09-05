Naas link to fatal student fire in Belgium

A man prosecuted in relation to a fire at student accommodation in Belgium which claimed the lives of two young women, lived in Naas for a period.

Malachy Vallely was described as the owner of the accommodation where the Irish students Dace Zarina (22) from Longford and Sara Gibadlo (19) from Galway, died on January 31 2014. He had links with Naas GAA Club.

Mr. Vallely was also a director of the Leuven Institute for Ireland in Europe, also known as the Irish College.

The court in Belgium also found the Institute criminally responsible for the deaths of the two students.

Mr. Vallely was given a suspended one year prison term and was fined €6,000.

An Irish student Shane Bracken was also found guilty of causing involuntary death due to lack of caution. RTE News reported that he was given a three month suspended sentence and fined €600. At a hearing in June lawyers for the two families claimed that it was his cigarette which had caused the blaze.

The Institute was fined €60,000.

Mr. Vallely and the Institute may appeal the decision.