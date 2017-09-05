Call for nominations to the Kildare Garda Youth Awards celebrating outstanding young people

The 2017 Kildare Garda Youth Awards were launched today, in association with Newbridge Silverware.

Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche, the Divisional Officer in charge of the Kildare Garda Division and Mr William Doyle the CEO of Newbridge Silverware jointly launched the second running of the awards.

The awards celebrate outstanding young people between the ages of 14 and 21 years.

Nominations are now open and Chief Superintendent Roche, speaking at the launch, appealed to schools, youth clubs and all types of sports and activities clubs to help recognise the great work and achievements of young people by nominating any of their members who especially merit these prestigious awards.

There will be six individual District Award Winners, two from each area of Naas, Kildare and Leixlip, along with one Special Achievement Award, which is open to any young person who has defied the odds, or overcome difficult circumstances and whose commitment deserves recognition.

In addition, there will be one overall winner of the Kildare Garda Youth Awards for 2017 and one Voluntary Group Achievement Award, which is open to nominations of two or more young people whose combined efforts have contributed positively to their communities.

The presentation evening will take place at La Touche Restaurant at Punchestown Racecourse on November 24 2017.

The ceremony will be hosted by former RTE presenter Anne Doyle. Keith Walsh of 2FM will present the award.

Entry forms will be available at all Garda Stations in the county. They can also be downloaded online on www.newbridgesilverware.com, www.garda.ie or on the Kildare Garda Division Facebook page.

Closing date for entries is Friday 6 th October 2017 and entries should be posted or delivered to:

 Garda David Prendergast, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Naas Garda Station 045 884364

 Garda Audrey Sheridan, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Leixlip Garda Station 01 6667800

 Garda Michael Donlon, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Newbridge Garda Station 046 431212

 Garda Kevin Fahey. Juvenile Liaison Officer, Athy area, at Baltinglass Garda Station 059

6482610