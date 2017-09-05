Newbridge directors Roller Derby film to have special screening at the Riverbank

A fim directed by a Newbridge native will have a special showing in the Riverbank Arts Centre later this month.

Laura McGann, a past pupil of the Holy Family secondary school, directed the film ‘Revolutions: A Roller Derby Story’ over five years.

It was released in cinemas back in June of this year.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:

The Irish release went down so well, that the film is being released in 40 screens across the UK.

Revolutions is a documentary that follows the brutal and fast-paced world of women’s Roller Derby, a sport which has exploded in Ireland.

Laura started filming smack bang in the middle of the recession, when many of the women were unemployed, and using the sport to vice their anger.

“My friend put me on to their Facebook page, and I saw videos of women skating really fast and bashing into each other, it was so visually scary! I wanted to know more about their lives, who these warriors were”, said Laura.

It will be shown in the Riverbank on Wednesday September 13 at 8:00pm Tickets cost €8/9. Visit www.riverbankartscentre.ie for more information.

