Record overcrowding at Naas Hospital in August

Overcrowding figures hit record levels at Naas Hospital last month.

A total of 304 patients were admitted without a bed being immediately available at the hospital during August.

This is the biggest number since the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organistion began to record overcrowding figures eleven years ago. The highest figure prior to that for August was in 2010, when 292 people were admitted through the A and E Department without a bed.

In August 2016 just 95 patients admitted had no bed.

However the facility which experienced the worst overcrowding in August 2017 was University Hospital Limerick (835).