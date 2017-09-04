Burst water pipe fixed in Kildare

PARTS of Celbridge and surrounding areas were without water for a time on Sunday due to a burst water main, Irish Water, said today.

“Due to a burst water main customers in Celbridge and surrounding areas in county Kildare may have experienced a loss to their water supply yesterday evening. Crews worked to restore supply to all affected areas as soon possible. The burst occurred at approximately 6.00pm and the repair was completed by midnight.”

Irish Water apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused and thanked them for their patience while it worked to restore the water supply.