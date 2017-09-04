Kildare woman shortlisted for national young fishmonger award

A Kildare woman has been shortlisted for a national young fishmonger title.

Anne Stephens from ‘The Fish Market’ in Maynooth is up to be selected as Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) Young Fishmonger 2018, recognising excellence in her profession.

This is the fourth consecutive year the company has reached the finals of the Young Fishmonger competition.

Anne’s husband, George Stephens, was 2016 Young Fishmonger of the Year and Anne was also one of the finalists in the competition last year.

Eight fishmongers from around the country will now compete for the following coveted titles; ‘Independent Seafood Specialist 2018’ and‘Supermarket Seafood Counter 2018’ to be presented at ‘BIM’s Seafood Retail Awards on the 16th November in the Wineport Lodge, Glasson, Athlone.

For the first time in the competition, there are a record number of female finalists with three female finalists out of four in the Independent seafood specialist category.