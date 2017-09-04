Call for donations of Electric Picnic tents and sleeping bags to the homeless in Newbridge

The Dining Room in Newbridge, which helps the homeless, are asking festival goers arriving home from Electric Picnic to donate their gear to charity.

Tents, sleeping bags and bagpacks, even if mucky or wet, can be donated to help the homeless.

So long as they're still usable, even if filthy, the Dining Room can clean them up, as they’re badly needed.

The Dining Room are volunteers that provide hot food, soup, sandwiches, tea and coffee to homeless people, people in emergency accommodation & those struggling in their own home.